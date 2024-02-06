BBC releases first look image from Chloe Ayling kidnapping drama

The BBC has released a first-look image from its forthcoming drama based on the true story of the kidnapping of Chloe Ayling.

The six-part series stars actress Nadia Parkes as Ayling and follows her abduction and time in captivity, as well as the subsequent court case that put her kidnappers in jail.

The British glamour model was abducted in 2017 after arriving at an address in Milan, Italy, for a modelling job but was later released.

A six-part series called Kidnapped, written by Georgia Lester, who worked on Killing Eve, is based on research, interviews, the legal proceedings and Ayling’s autobiography Kidnapped – The Untold Story Of My Abduction.

“It will tell Chloe’s personal story in full for the first time, going behind the headlines to shine a light on the emotional truth,” according to the BBC.

Ayling was held in a farmhouse near Turin while a 300,000 euro (£265,000) ransom was demanded.

She was released six days later, on July 17, at the British Consulate in Milan.

Polish national Lukasz Herba and his brother, Michal Herba, were subsequently jailed after an Italian court convicted them of kidnapping Ayling.

However, the model faced headlines claiming she had faked her ordeal, and was accused in court of being involved in a “publicity stunt”.

Ayling subsequently appeared on Celebrity Big Brother.

Parkes will star in the series, made with the co-operation of Ayling, alongside A Spy Among Friends actor Adrian Edmondson and The Capture’s Nigel Lindsay.

Filming took place in Italy and the UK last year.

– Kidnapped will launch on BBC Three and iPlayer later this year.