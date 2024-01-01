Backstreet Boys singer AJ Mclean and wife Rochelle announce divorce

Backstreet Boys star AJ Mclean and his wife Rochelle said it is with “deep love and respect” that they have decided to divorce.

The pair released a joint statement on New Year’s Day confirming their marriage split, following their 2011 wedding.

“As you all know we have been separated for over a year now,” the Instagram statement said.

“While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage.

“It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision.”

The pair, who share two daughters, added: “Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest possible way with friendship and co-parenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter. We appreciate your kindness respect and privacy at this time.”

McLean formed the Backstreet Boys with Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell in Orlando, Florida, in 1993.

It was one of the biggest acts of the decade, selling millions of records worldwide thanks to hits such as I Want It That Way, Everybody and As Long As You Love Me.