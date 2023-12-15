Louis Theroux shaves off eyebrows amid battle with alopecia

Louis Theroux said “no eyebrows is better than patchy eyebrows” amid his battle with facial hair loss.

The documentary-maker said he is considering microblading – a semi-permanent form of cosmetic tattooing – in a bid to create the illusion of full eyebrows after shaving his off.

He shared a picture of his new look on Instagram, asking his one million followers: “Can you tell what’s different?” with the hashtags alopecia, no brows, and no brows no problems.

“I’ve shaved off my eyebrows,” the 53-year-old said.

“I’m also thinking about getting micro blading soon.

“In the meanwhile I figure no eyebrows is better than patchy eyebrows. Do you agree?”

Since January, the broadcaster has documented the progress of his facial hair loss on Instagram, which started with gaps in his beard before it “migrated up to my eyebrow” in July, he wrote.

His last post in November showed a large portion of hair from his eyebrows had gone.

It said: “I’d like to know how I’m supposed to continue a career based largely on raising and lowering different eyebrows WITHOUT ANY EYEBROWS!!

“#alopecia I’m seriously thinking of getting them tattooed back on but it feels like a big step! Thoughts?”

Alopecia is the medical term for hair loss and can come in different forms, including “thinning” of the hair or total loss of hair, according to the NHS website.

Theroux is best known for inserting himself into fringe political groups, cults and gangs in documentaries for the BBC.

A second series of Louis Theroux Interviews is currently airing on the BBC, in which the broadcaster speaks to a host of famous faces, including Hollywood actress Dame Joan Collins, The Libertines’ frontman Pete Doherty and most recently Top Boy star Ashley Walters.