Olly Murs announces wife Amelia Tank’s pregnancy

Olly Murs has announced that his wife Amelia Tank is pregnant.

The 39-year-old singer married bodybuilder Tank in a star-studded wedding, featuring a festival called Murs Fest, in July on Osea Island in Essex.

In a Wednesday Instagram post, Murs shared an image of Tank with her baby bump visible while wearing a white crop top, yellow cardigan and jeans while he pointed at her stomach.

The picture also showed him in a Christmas jumper with a pregnancy scan of their child.

He wrote: “Baby Murs due 2024.”

The couple received congratulations from Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins, Irish musician Ronan Keating and Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell.

Last year, Murs proposed to Tank on a south coast clifftop during the Jubilee bank holiday weekend celebrations.

He is also a host of talent show Starstruck and said in September he is set to leave his position as a coach on The Voice UK after six years following the end of the latest series.