I’m A Celebrity to eliminate first contestant after two early exits

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is set to eliminate its first contestant of the 2023 series during Sunday’s show.

At the end of Saturday’s episode, Declan Donnelly announced that viewers could vote for the first time to save their favourite campmate.

It comes after contestants Jamie Lynn Spears and Grace Dent both left the show earlier this week on “medical grounds”.

Donnelly said: “The big news is that tomorrow night, one of them will be heading for home.

“So for the first time this series you’re voting to keep your favourites in the camp. The person with the fewest votes will leave tomorrow.”

There has not been an elimination yet this series as singer and actress Spears, the younger sister of pop star Britney Spears, left the jungle on Wednesday after restaurant critic Dent departed on Monday.

It was also revealed that YouTuber Nella Rose had been voted by the public to complete the next trial, which she said would be her eighth one.

During the episode, tensions were raised between This Morning host Josie Gibson and First Dates star Fred Sirieix as he attempted to continue to manage the cooking when it is no longer his role in the camp.

Sirieix could be seen questioning Gibson on how she and boxer Tony Bellew were cooking the camp’s breakfast a number of times.

In the Bush Telegraph, Gibson said: “Me and Tony are the chefs. He’s a pot wash now. He’s got to give the reins over to me. It’s only me and Tony can fit on that horse. No Fred.”

Meanwhile, Bellew added: “Fred’s going to do what Fred’s going to do. He’s a chef and he’s hovering over us while we’re cooking.

“I know it’s slightly annoying Josie and I’m telling you, it’ll get a reaction soon enough. Just sit back and enjoy your popcorn and wait.”

Gibson could be later seen going to see new camp leader Nella Rose to tell her that Sirieix was “really getting involved all the time”.

Rose replied: “My whole thing is, we came to the jungle to have fun and do new experiences and everybody should be able to try new things. If you want to, cook.”

When Gibson later went to cook the evening dinner of eel, Sirieix again offered his advice on how the innards needed to removed and the fish cooked.

After she used her own method, many of the campmates praised her meal – but Gibson admitted she thought it was “horrible”.

Elsewhere in the episode, Bellew faced snakes, spiders and rats in the latest bushtucker trial Eaten Alive.

In the challenge, the Liverpudlian boxer had to climb into a giant replica snake and work his way through its digestive system to find stars in each section.

Along the way, he had to contend with the animals as well as rotten fruit and veg and offal.

After securing nine out of 10 stars, he exited the snake and shouted “Is this all you’ve got for me? Are you not entertained?! Is this not why you are here?” in reference to the 2000 Gladiator film.

Later while the campmates were relaxing at camp, they got on to the topic of politics with former politician Nigel Farage.

During the discussion, the former UK Independence Party leader said the House of Lords “needs modernising” as he feels it is “stuffed full of people who have given parties money”.

The GB News presenter recalled entering the parliamentary building two months ago with a former colleague, who he claimed described it as the “best retirement home in the country”.

Nigel Farage is competing on I’m A Celebrity (ITV)

Farage recalled the colleague’s account, saying: “He said ‘I get a taxi in every morning, I do a little paperwork, sign in for the money, go for lunch in the subsidised dining room’ and it’s old fashioned English food, it’s roast, it’s really cheap.

“They go into the House of Lords at 2.30pm for the opening of debates or whatever it is and then piss off home. That’s it done.”

Discussing the House of Lords, he added: “It’s a throwback that needs modernising. It’s been stuffed full of people who have given parties money.

“Pretty corrupt stuff really. But for those that are in there, it’s a fantastic life.”

The former MEP also admitted: “Mind you, we got that in Brussels. That was our daily spending allowance, 300 euros a day. In my case Sam, it got more than spent.”

In the Bush Telegraph, actor Nick Pickard said: “You’ve also got to remember it’s his side of everything, so you’ve got to go with a balanced opinion, but it is quite interesting.

“He’s not telling porkies, he’s just telling his side of the story.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues Sunday December 3 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.