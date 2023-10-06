Spice Girls star shares love of reading in CBeebies Bedtime Stories appearance

Geri Halliwell-Horner

Spice Girls star Geri Halliwell-Horner has read children’s tale I Love You Because I love You for CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

The singer and children’s author will recite the book, written by Muon Thi Van and illustrated by Jessica Love, in an episode set to air on Friday evening.

The book is billed as a celebration of love and details all the big and small reasons why we love the people we do.

Geri Halliwell-Horner (Ian West/PA)

Halliwell-Horner, 51, said: “I was thrilled to read for CBeebies as I take great delight in telling children’s stories and sharing my love of reading.

“There’s nothing better than getting lost in a wonderful book and escaping to a magical world.

“Which is what inspired me to write books myself.”

Halliwell-Horner follows in the footsteps of McFly’s Tom Fletcher, comedian Guz Khan, England footballer Leah Williamson and the return of popular Tom Hardy reading tales on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

It comes as the first book in her children’s adventure series titled Rosie Frost And The Falcon Queen was published.

It’s time to find your power…I’m so excited to reveal the US cover of my new book, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen which is out on October 3rd. I can’t wait for you all to read it! You can preorder your copy today via the link in my bio ??? @penguinkids pic.twitter.com/lyl2vdfpfd — Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell) June 21, 2023

The book follows orphan Rosie Frost who is sent to a mystery island home to extraordinary teenagers and also a sanctuary for endangered species.

Halliwell-Horner signed a two-book deal with Scholastic UK and Penguin Young Reader imprint Philomel Books in the US.

The series comes after the success of her Ugenia Lavender series, which was first published in 2008.