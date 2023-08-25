Liam Payne postpones gigs after hospital admission with 'serious kidney infection'

Liam Payne

The 29-year-old from Wolverhampton wrote in an Instagram post, alongside a video: “It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America.”

The former pupil of St Peter’s Collegiate School added: “Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors’ orders are that I now need to rest and recover.

“I was beyond excited to come play for you guys.

“To all of you who have bought tickets: I’m so sorry. We’re working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets - so please look out for updates from your point of purchase.