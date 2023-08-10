Woman who went into labour at Pink concert names baby after singer

BST Hyde Park

A woman who went into labour during a Pink concert used the experience as inspiration when she named her baby Aycen Hart.

US singer Pink, born Alecia Beth Moore, has two children, Willow Hart and Jameson Hart, with her husband Carey Hart.

Angela Mercer incorporated the surname into her baby’s name, influenced by the fact she had gone into labour at a Pink concert at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, in the US

A spokesman for Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where the baby was born, told the PA news agency: “The baby’s delivery story helped solidify the naming for them (the parents).”

Ms Mercer, her sister-in-law Amy and her mother Barbara travelled from Albany, New York to see Pink perform.

According to a statement posted to the hospital’s social media pages, the group were on a girls trip celebrating Barbara’s birthday when Ms Mercer started to have contractions at 31 weeks.

“Angela hadn’t been expecting her son’s arrival quite yet, but she started having contractions shortly after arriving for the show,” the statement said.

“She called her doctor, who advised her to get to a hospital.

“With all the traffic surrounding Fenway for the concert, Angela had trouble finding a ride to the hospital.

Pink is currently on tour and has upcoming dates in America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand (James Manning/PA)

“She and her family decided the fastest way to get to Brigham and Women’s was to walk – and so, decked out in their concert outfits, they made the trek to our hospital where Angela later delivered her son in the Brigham’s NICU.”

Following the birth Ms Mercer said: “My husband Ace and I are so incredibly grateful to the exceptional team at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“The medical, case management and social work staff guided us confidently with their knowledge and expertise, all while being personable, empathetic, and engaging.

“We are sincerely appreciative.”

Aycen Hart was born on his grandmother’s birthday.

Pink, 43, married Carey Hart in 2006.

The singer, known for hits Try and Just Like Fire, is currently on tour and has upcoming dates in America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.