Ashley Cole marries Sharon Canu as he shares snap from ceremony

Former England and Chelsea footballer Ashley Cole has married his partner Sharon Canu, announcing the news with a photo posted to his social media account.

This is Cole’s second marriage as he was wed to Girls Aloud singer Cheryl in 2006, with the couple divorcing in 2010.

Confirming their marriage, Canu and Cole posted the same photo on both of their Instagram pages with the caption “Mr & Mrs Cole”.

The photo shows the pair stood under a plume of rainbow-coloured smoke and an archway adorned with white flowers.

Canu is dressed in a bardot style wedding gown with a long train, with Cole sporting a dark-coloured suit.

A host of celebrities commented under Cole’s post, wishing the newlyweds well.

Fellow former Chelsea player John Terry said: “Congratulations, what an unbelievable wedding mate. What a photo this is.”

Presenter Christine Lampard, wife of former Chelsea star Frank Lampard, posted three hearts under the photo.

Sharon Canu (Aaron Chown/PA Archive)

Irish football coach Robbie Keane said “congrats guys” and former Czech footballer Petr Cech also offered his congratulations.

In June, Canu shared photos from her hen do and said that she had “laughed a lot, sang a lot, danced a lot, drunk a lot, ate a lot”.

Under the photo, which was shared to her Instagram, former The Only Way Is Essex star Samantha Faiers said: “Our beautiful bride! I still can’t stop laughing at some of the situations we had. The best time with my best friend.”