BGT star Amy Lou drops in on former school to visit pupils and old friends

By Paul Jenkins

Britain's Got Talent finalist Amy Lou Smith showed she hasn't forgotten her roots when she popped in for a visit to her old school in Tipton.

BGT finalist Amy Lou visits her old school Gospel Oak Academy, to meet the pupils - including her niece Lacey Smith, left, and fellow pupil Imaani Byndless, right
Amy Lou visited Gospel Oak School where she used to attend lessons to sing for the present pupils and staff and even met an old classmate.

Adam Bradnick is now a teacher at the school and the two had a happy re-union, with the Britain's Got Talent finalist serenading him.

The singer has a busy schedule since appearing on the popular ITV programme where she won high praise from judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

She said she was considering 'many' offers after the final in June, but so far she has stayed true to her roots, turning to many previous haunts including Juicy Tubes tanning salon in Tipton, from where she is currently on maternity leave, as well as performing at Tipton Sports and Academy Social Club.

Amy with former school friend Adam Bradnick, who is now a teacher at the school
Amy Lou met several pupils at her old school

Amy Lou has a gig at the Old Still Inn in Wolverhampton on Sunday July 23, one lined up at Brierley Hill Civic Hall and will play the fairy godmother in the panto Cinderella at Stourbridge early next year.

And she also juggles appearances with being mum to little Aida who was born in April and who she was carrying when she appeared on national television.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

