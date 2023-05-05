Bobby Davro with Vicky Wright. Photo: Bobby Davro

The daughter of Wolves and England footballing legend Billy Wright and singer Joy Beverley, Vicky died on Wednesday at the age of 63 from pancreatic cancer.

The announcement of her death came days after Vicky's fiancé, comedian Bobby Davro, revealed that she was facing the same form of cancer that her father Billy died of.

The comedian appeared in four live shows of Left, Right & Centre, a Question Time-style panel show with laughs, produced by Jim Davidson for his comedy streaming channel, Ustreme.

Bobby Davro said: “She was the love of my life and I am devastated, but it helped me to get back out there on stage, surrounded by my friends. Without that, I would have been sat at home crying.

“I’m totally heartbroken. Vicky was the most beautiful person, inside and out.

Bobby Davro (right) took part in live shows of Left, Right & Centre

“I can’t put into words how awful it was seeing her go through what she did. In the end, it was almost a relief that she was no longer in pain. She still looked so beautiful and at peace when she went.

“I loved her so much.”

Vicky Wright was immensely proud of her father, who was born in Ironbridge and went on to play his entire football career with Wolves, captaining England a record 90 times.

A much-loved singer and actress, she appeared regularly as a special star guest on Ustreme shows, including Jim’s Sunday Sandwich and Sunday Night Live.

She was the proud mum of daughter Kelly, and just months ago wowed audiences with an emotional tribute to her late father Billy, when she told his incredible life story on stage.

Left, Right & Centre, which featured six comedians from across the political spectrum debating a range of issues, was filmed over two days at the Tivoli Theatre, in Wimborne, Dorset.

Bobby pulled out of the first day of filming following Vicky’s death after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer, but soldiered through his pain to appear on the second day.

Jim, who has been friends with Vicky for decades, said: “Our hearts are broken.

“Vicky was part of our family and we all loved her dearly.

“We have known for a while that she was very poorly but we had all hoped and prayed that she would pull through.

“She has left a huge hole in our hearts and our lives.

“Bobby is devastated but was committed to doing the show and making the audience laugh, despite what he’s going through.”