Tickets for sold-out Eurovision Grand Final announced in Red Nose Day prize draw

Eurovision 2023

Two tickets to the sold-out Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will be given away as part of a prize draw for Red Nose Day.

The week-long ‘Liverpool Calling’ prize draw was announced by Zoe Ball on her BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Monday.

One winner will also enjoy a meet-and-greet with Rylan and Scott Mills alongside their tickets, as well as travel and a one-night stay at a top hotel in the host city of Liverpool.

Money raised from the draw will go towards helping those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackling others issues such as homelessness, mental health, and food poverty, ahead of Red Nose Day on Friday.

Samir Patel, CEO of Comic Relief, said: “We are absolutely delighted to offer our supporters the chance to win tickets to the highly anticipated sold-out Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final, which will no doubt be a truly memorable evening full of surprises.”

Tickets for the Eurovision Grand Final sold out in under 40 minutes following high demand upon their release last week.

Fans faced technical issues as the Ticketmaster website struggled with the number of people trying to secure tickets to the nine different live shows.

The dedicated website page appeared to crash shortly before tickets were due to become available, with issues continuing throughout the sale.

Kalush Orchestra, Eurovision winners from Ukraine, performing their first UK gig at Shangri-La’s Truth Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset last year (PA).

At 12:36pm the official Eurovision account tweeted that all tickets to the grand final had sold out, and tickets to the remaining shows had gone by 1:32pm.

The international singing competition will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena later this year, culminating in the Grand Final on May 13.

Around 3,000 subsidised tickets will be made available for Ukrainian refugees living in the UK, who fled their home country after it was invaded by Russian troops last year.

Ukrainian folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra were crowned winners at last year’s competition in Turin, Italy.