Simon Le Bon says putting ego second is key to Duran Duran’s longevity

Platinum Jubilee

Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon said the band members putting their egos in “second place” to their success has been key to the band’s longevity.

The 64-year-old singer, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame along with his bandmates, country singer Dolly Parton and rap artist Eminem in November, has seen two number ones in the UK charts with Duran Duran.

The rock band, which formed in Birmingham in 1978 and now comprises Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor, saw chart-toppers with Is There Something I Should Know? and The Reflex.

“We’re all willing to sacrifice our egos for the good of the band.” Duran Duran singer @SimonJCLeBON tells @krishgm the secret behind their longevity. pic.twitter.com/6EvixIyTjq — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) March 3, 2023

Le Bon was asked on the Channel 4 News podcast Ways To Change The World how reliant he has been on the music industry.

He replied that the industry to him means the wider media, TV and radio and musicians are “just a part of that”.

Le Bon added: “We’re a very crucial part, the rest of the industry doesn’t exist without us but I don’t think we could have had the kind of success that we did have without the backing of this incredible team.”

He was also asked by journalist and news presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy if the lack of ego was key to why the band has lasted.

Le Bon said: “I think partly, yes. The biggest reason that we’ve stayed together for so long is that we split everything equally … nobody gets paid more than anybody else, that’s number one reason I think.”

He added that he had so “many stories” of bands that have “broken up” because some members get paid more because they write the songs.

Le Bon added: “We don’t do that, and we never have, we’ve always split everything equally.

“I think … that is to do with the ego as well and when it comes to the band, ego takes a second place to the success of the band, and we’re all willing to sacrifice our egos for the good of the band.”

Many famous bands have called it quits including French electronic music duo Daft Punk, British boyband One Direction, 1960s hitmakers The Beatles and rock band Oasis.

However, other groups such as Abba, who are holding virtual concerts in London, Spice Girls, who did the Spice World – 2019 Tour without Victoria Beckham, S Club 7, who are reuniting for their 25th anniversary, and Take That, who have an upcoming album, have reformed with a variety of projects.

Duran Duran are planning to tour again in 2023, beginning at the AO Arena in Manchester on April 29 and ending in Toronto, Canada on September 19.