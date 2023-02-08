Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney ‘so proud’ of Wrexham despite FA Cup loss

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds hold opposing ends of a Wrexham scarf

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney say they are “so proud” of the Wrexham FC squad, despite their heart-breaking FA Cup loss.

The pair are co-owners of the Welsh club and expressed their thanks to the fans and players who “gave it absolutely everything”.

Tuesday night saw Wrexham’s fourth round replay against Sheffield United end in a 3-1 away loss at Bramall Lane.

The team’s fairytale journey under the A-list actors has caught the imagination of the country, with many hoping for a glamourous showdown with Tottenham in the next round.

“So proud of these boys. And the 4000 plus away supporters who gave it all,” wrote Reynolds on Twitter following the match.

McElhenney added: “I could not be more proud of those men than I am right now. They gave it absolutely everything.”

The pair took full control of the National League club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust in February 2021, investing £2 million under the terms of the deal.

They followed up with the fly-on-the-wall Welcome to Wrexham documentary, which aired on US TV channel FX in 2022.

The Critics’ Choice Award-winning show documents the team’s progress, and tells the story of the club, founded in 1864, which has the world’s oldest international ground.

Reynolds and McElhenney met the King and Queen Consort at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham in December (PA)

They also donated £10,000 to a charity fundraising page after the death of the baby of player Jordan Davies and his partner Kelsey Edward.

Reynolds recently donated £1,600 towards football kits for a youth team in Wales and previously sent a message to six-year-old Leland, who had been diagnosed with cancer.

The actors were honoured by the Welsh Government, the Football Association of Wales and S4C in November for promoting the country and its language – and received the Dragon Award at a star-studded Wales To The World event in New York.

The pair took full control of the National League club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust in February 2021 (PA)

In December, Reynolds and McElhenney met the King and Queen Consort at the club’s home ground and were later also given the freedom of the Welsh city.

Deadpool star Reynolds previously told the BBC that his involvement with the club had been “the greatest experience of my entire life.”