Matt Lucas to step down from presenting role on The Great British Bake Off

ShowbizPublished:

The comedian has presented on the popular Channel 4 show for three series.

Matt Lucas has announced he is stepping down from his presenting role on The Great British Bake Off.

The 48-year-old comedian, who hosts the popular Channel 4 show alongside Noel Fielding, revealed the news on his Instagram on Tuesday evening.

He explained he was leaving after three series as he is no longer able to commit to the programme alongside his other projects including his new hosting role on the revived comedy show Fantasy Football League.

He wrote: “Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects.

“So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else.

The presenter also praised his team, adding: “I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and., of course,. the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent.”

“I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can’t wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won! xxx Matt”.

