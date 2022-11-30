Lydia West to make stage debut in show about the climate crisis

Lydia West (Suzan Moore/PA)

It’s A Sin star Lydia West is to make her stage debut in a one-woman show which will explore the story of life on Earth and the climate crisis.

Created by Miranda Rose Hall and directed by Katie Mitchell, A Play For The Living In A Time Of Extinction will launch its UK premiere at London’s Barbican next year on April 26 until 29.

West will star in the lead role of Naomi in the “darkly funny and uplifting play” which will explore “what it means to be human in an era of man-made extinction”.

Following West’s run, the play will then travel across the UK using an experimental touring model where the show will move while the people and materials do not.

Lydia West will star in the lead role of Naomi when the show launches at London’s Barbican (Ian West/PA)

At each venue, a different local actor and director will take on the production.

Each performance will also be powered by bicycles peddled in real-time throughout the duration of the show.

The “experiment in sustainable theatre making” was developed by Mitchell and will be brought to life by Headlong theatre company.

It is part of their ongoing commitment to rethink theatre production in a climate crisis and experiment with touring models for the future.

West said: “I am thrilled to be collaborating with Katie Mitchell, Headlong and the Barbican on this very relevant piece.

“I think Barbican is the perfect venue for such an impactful show and I have been a huge admirer of Katie’s work for some time.

“I’m excited for everyone to see this and to bring this eco-feminist text to life in my professional stage debut.”

Opening at the Barbican, the UK premiere will be designed by Vietnamese artist Moi Tran.

Mitchell and the creative team will produce blueprints containing sustainability guides which will be given to each venue so they can stage and perform the play within the set parameters and using the same renewable bike technology.

Among the tour stops will be Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Live Theatre Newcastle, New Vic Newcastle-under-Lyme and York Theatre Royal.