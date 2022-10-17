Love Island’s Amber Davies: ‘I accidentally fell in love with my co-star’

Brit Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London

Former Love Island star Amber Davies has confirmed her romance with West End co-star Ben Joyce.

Davies joined the cast of Back To The Future The Musical playing the character of Lorraine Baines, the mother of protagonist Marty McFly – played by Joyce.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, she said: “The plan was to be single for a while and then I accidentally fell in love with my co-star.

“Do you know what it is, he’s just a ray of sunshine and he’s so loved by everyone in the cast. He’s lovely.”

She added: “He is an absolute powerhouse of a talent. He was in Jersey Boys, now he’s playing Marty and he’s one of the kindest, most caring people I’ve ever met.”

Chat show host Ranvir Singh said: “You’re glowing, you’re living your best life.”

Davies won hit reality dating show Love Island in 2017 alongside ex-boyfriend Kem Cetinay.

After the show she landed her first major West End role in 9 To 5 before joining the third season of CBBC’s Almost Never, alongside The Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt and JLS singer-songwriter Aston Merrygold.