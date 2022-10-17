Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Love Island’s Amber Davies: ‘I accidentally fell in love with my co-star’

ShowbizPublished:

The actress plays Marty McFly’s mother Lorraine Baines in the West End musical.

Brit Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Brit Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London

Former Love Island star Amber Davies has confirmed her romance with West End co-star Ben Joyce.

Davies joined the cast of Back To The Future The Musical playing the character of Lorraine Baines, the mother of protagonist Marty McFly – played by Joyce.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, she said: “The plan was to be single for a while and then I accidentally fell in love with my co-star.

“Do you know what it is, he’s just a ray of sunshine and he’s so loved by everyone in the cast. He’s lovely.”

She added: “He is an absolute powerhouse of a talent. He was in Jersey Boys, now he’s playing Marty and he’s one of the kindest, most caring people I’ve ever met.”

Chat show host Ranvir Singh said: “You’re glowing, you’re living your best life.”

Davies won hit reality dating show Love Island in 2017 alongside ex-boyfriend Kem Cetinay.

After the show she landed her first major West End role in 9 To 5 before joining the third season of CBBC’s Almost Never, alongside The Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt and JLS singer-songwriter Aston Merrygold.

Lorraine continues on weekdays at 9am on ITV.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News