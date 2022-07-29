Jamie T to headline his biggest London show in summer 2023

Jamie T

Jamie T will headline his biggest show in summer 2023 in London’s Finsbury Park, it has been announced.

The gig will be a “hero’s welcome” for the south London-based singer, who broke his five-year performance hiatus in May.

It comes as the 36-year-old songwriter, real name Jamie Alexander Treays, secured his first number one album with his latest release, The Theory Of Whatever.

The Finsbury Park show was announced on Friday by Festival Republic and SJM Concerts, with tickets due to go on sale at 9am on August 5.

Following the announcement the musician tweeted: “My first ever number one album.

“And to celebrate we’re gonna be playing Finsbury Park next summer. Tickets on sale next Friday at 9am.”

The announcement also coincides with the 15th anniversary year of Jamie T’s seminal album Panic Prevention, released in 2007.

In May the musician performed an intimate show at London’s Subterania, ahead of a headline performance on the John Peel stage at Glastonbury, which was his second bill-topping appearance in the tent.

The gig in Finsbury Park will follow a major UK tour, scheduled for later in 2022.

The 11-date tour runs nationwide throughout November.