Beyonce releases highly anticipated seventh studio album Renaissance

Beyonce at Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London

Beyonce has released her highly anticipated seventh studio album Renaissance.

It is the 40-year-old pop superstar’s first offering in six years, following the critically acclaimed Lemonade in 2016.

The sprawling 16-track album features a spread of genres including driving disco, Afrobeats and house influences.

Its prefix, Act 1, has prompted speculation that the record is the first in a series – reportedly a trilogy.

The official release comes less than 36 hours after the album was reportedly leaked online, prompting outraged responses from fans.

Members of the singer’s fan club – known colloquially as the Beyhive – urged people not to share links or listen to the record before Friday.

Beyonce, who has scored three number one albums and five number one singles in the UK, had only released one single ahead of release day – the house-music-influenced single Break My Soul.

Other tracks on the album include I’m That Girl, Cozy, Alien Superstar, Cuff It, Energy, Church Girl, Plastic Off The Sofa, Virgo’s Groove, Move, Heated, Thique, All Up In Your Mind, America Has A Problem, Pure/Honey, and Summer Renaissance.

The new music comes after the artist wiped all her social media accounts in June, prompting speculation that new music was on the way.

The album reportedly features collaborations with artists including Beyonce’s husband Jay-Z, though he is not credited on the track list (Ian West/PA)

After confirming that Renaissance would arrive on July 29, Beyonce was revealed to be the cover star of British Vogue’s July issue.

She later shared a striking piece of artwork showing her astride a luminescent horse, wearing only silver jewellery wrapped around her.

So-called Club Renaissance listening parties will take place on Thursday across the world, organised by the record label, Sony Music Entertainment.

Since the release of Lemonade in 2016, Beyonce has remained busy, releasing Everything Is Love, a joint studio album with her husband Jay-Z, credited under the name The Carters, as well as the visual album Black Is King.

She also made history last year when she became the most decorated female artist at the Grammy Awards.

She won four awards out of nine nominations, making it 28 over her career, surpassing the 27 notched up by bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss.