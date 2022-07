Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman at Comic-Con

Chadwick Boseman at Black Panther European Premiere – London

The cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman’s “passion and genius” as the trailer for the upcoming sequel was revealed at Comic Con.

Director Ryan Coogler said the production team behind the film had “put our love for Chadwick into this film”.

The clip debuted at the tail end of a Marvel mega-panel on Saturday, during which franchise boss Kevin Feige revealed a spate of new blockbuster titles.

Emotional scenes show queen Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, and her family mourning the loss of her son king T’Challa, played by Boseman.

The actor died in 2020 following a private battle with cancer, though Marvel decided not to recast his role.

Sharing the clip, Coogler recalled sitting with Boseman at a previous Comic-Con, saying: “Chadwick had these huge hands and he was just squeezing down on my shoulders. I felt his hand the rest of the day.

“I promise you, I can feel his hand on me right now.”

He continued: “Chad’s passion and genius and his culture and the impact he made on this industry will be felt forever.

“We put our love for Chadwick into this film.

“We also put our passion. This film has a ton of action and humour. It’s also a roller coaster of a movie.

“It goes to new places in Wakanda that we’ve never been before but other corners of the MCU.”

Boseman’s co-star Letitia Wright added: “It’s a blessing, we’ve grown so much.

“It’s an honour to bring this movie to you and honour big brother.”