Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show commissioned for second BBC series in 2023

The Chris and Rosie Ramsey show will return for a second series after being recommissioned by the BBC.

The comedy chat show which features popular segments such as Please Keep Me Anonymous and It Goes or I Go, has been renewed for six new episodes in 2023.

Well-known celebrity couples, including Craig Revel Horwood and Jonathan Myring and Tom and Giovanna Fletcher, have shared their relationship highs and “beefs,” along with audience members.

The show has featured several viral social media moments, including an infamous clip of comedian Lou Sanders reading out a particularly graphic anonymous viewer story involving a dog and a tuna sandwich.

Another memorable moment saw a surprise guest appearance from Ronan Keating to help smash up a contestant’s precious Boyzone memorabilia.

The Ramseys said: “We are so over the moon that the first series of The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show didn’t end in us getting divorced that we are willing to roll the dice and do it all again”.

“There are so many more celebrity couples we want to have a laugh with, so many more members of the public who’s beefs we want to hear and so many more bits of tat that we want to destroy.”

The couple are known for their hit podcast Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed. which is one of the most successful podcasts in the UK, with over 100 million downloads to date and holding the Guinness world record for the biggest live podcast show.

Katie Taylor, commissioning editor for BBC Entertainment said: “Chris and Rosie Ramsey helped share the raw and funny side of both celebrity and members of the public’s relationships, where we saw something of ourselves in each and every one.