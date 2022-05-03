Wolverhampton man's Lawrence of Arabia movie is released on DVD

Lawrence After Arabia, which examines the circumstances of Col Thomas Edward Lawrence's death in a motorcycle accident in 1935, will be released on DVD on May 19.

The movie, produced and financed by Mark Griffin who grew up in Penn, features Poirot star Hugh Fraser as Lawrence's Commander Lord Allenby, while Lawrence himself is played by Tom Barber-Duffy who has appeared in Downton Abbey. Character actor Brian Cox, who has appeared in Rob Roy and Braveheart, plays Lawrence's father, while German actress Nicole Ansari Cox plays his mother. Michael Maloney, who played former prime minister Ted Heath in The Crown, also appears in the film.