Wolverhampton man's Lawrence of Arabia movie is released on DVD

By Mark Andrews

A former Wolverhampton schoolboy's film about Lawrence of Arabia will be released on DVD this month.

Former Wolverhampton schoolboy Mark Griffin has funded, produced, written and directed the film Lawrence After Arabia
Lawrence After Arabia, which examines the circumstances of Col Thomas Edward Lawrence's death in a motorcycle accident in 1935, will be released on DVD on May 19.

The movie, produced and financed by Mark Griffin who grew up in Penn, features Poirot star Hugh Fraser as Lawrence's Commander Lord Allenby, while Lawrence himself is played by Tom Barber-Duffy who has appeared in Downton Abbey. Character actor Brian Cox, who has appeared in Rob Roy and Braveheart, plays Lawrence's father, while German actress Nicole Ansari Cox plays his mother. Michael Maloney, who played former prime minister Ted Heath in The Crown, also appears in the film.

Mark, 64, grew up in Wells Road, Penn, was a pupil at Highfields School.

The movie can be ordered on the website lawrencethemovie.com/product-page/lawrence-after-arabia-dvd-theatrical-cut.

Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

