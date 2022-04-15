Former Love Island contestant swoops into city by helicopter to view opportunity

Jordan Hames

The 27-year-old former Love Island contestant landed in a helicopter at the former 25,000 square foot Eagle Works premises to discuss the potential of the run-down site.

Jordan is a keen property entrepreneur with a growing portfolio in his home city of Manchester.

Keen to broaden his horizons, he contacted property multi-millionaire Samuel Leeds to see if they could explore investment opportunities together in London and the Midlands.

Jordan Hames outside The Eagle Works building

"I’ve just finished my first four-bed BRR (buy, remortgage, refinance) deal, but I’m looking for something bigger for my next project," explained Jordan.

"I wanted to walk inside places and see the potential.

"I’m looking for something with a quarter of a million profit, minimum."

31-year-old Samuel Leeds runs Property Investors, the largest training school of its kind in the UK.

Earlier in the day he had taken the celebrity to see two potential development deals in London and a third in Rugby.

The tour began in Samuel’s Land Rover before they jumped into a helicopter to check out opportunities in the Midlands.

Samuel said: "I get people from all over the country and overseas asking for advice and tips around property investing.

"Jordan recently reached out to me, and I decided to show him four potential deals which I’ve currently got in the pipeline."

And the journey to Wolverhampton proved worthwhile as it was that opportunity which appealed most.

When the pair landed at the factory site, they were met by Samuel’s brother Russell, CEO of Property Investors.

He told Jordan that a planning application to convert the building into 48 apartments was close to being granted.

The Eagle Works is less than a mile from the city centre and dates back more than 100 years.

It was once home to Reliance Hemp and Flax Mill and has also been a mattress and textile factory, a bicycle manufacturing centre and a brass and gun metal factory.

"This is the one for me,” Jordan said.

"I plan to get involved in this – 100 per cent. I knew as soon as I walked in the room.