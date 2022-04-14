Ryan Reynolds gives Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney a urinal for his birthday

Ryan Reynolds with Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney

Ryan Reynolds has unveiled a commemorative urinal dedicated to his Wrexham AFC co-owner Rob McElhenney at the club’s football stadium in the Welsh town.

The Hollywood star poked fun at fellow actor McElhenney in honour of his 45th birthday.

In the video posted to Twitter, the 45-year-old Deadpool star cut a tiny red ribbon strung across a golden plaque with McElhenney’s name and birth date, and placed above a urinal in a bathroom block at the Racecourse Ground.

As you know, I take birthdays very seriously. I’m excited to unveil the @RMcElhenney Commemorative Urinal at @Wrexham_AFC Racecourse. pic.twitter.com/iALHZ3Cu8C — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 14, 2022

The plaque read: “This urinal is dedicated to Robert McElhenney on his birthday – April 14.

“With love from Wrexham AFC, paid for by Ryan Reynolds.”

In the video, Reynolds delivered an eloquent speech and popped a bottle of champagne during a mocking ceremony, while emotional music played in the background.

He said: “Today we commemorate a man, not just any man, Mr co-chairman Robert Lucinda McElhenney, with this memorial urinal.”

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney before the Vanarama National League match at the Racecourse Ground (Peter Byrne/PA)

Reynolds and McElhenney took full control of the National League club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust in February 2021, investing £2 million under the terms of the deal.

Wrexham AFC was formed at The Turf in 1864 and the Racecourse remains the world’s oldest stadium that continues to stage international games.