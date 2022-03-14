Notification Settings

Jude Hill brands siblings ‘copycats’ in adorable CCA acceptance speech

ShowbizPublished:

The 11-year-old Belfast star thanked his castmates and mum and dad for ‘always being there’.

Jude Hill 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards – Show
Belfast star Jude Hill accused his siblings of being “copycats” in an adorable acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards (CCA) after winning best young actor.

The 11-year-old thanked his castmates and mum and dad for “always being there and… letting me go down this path in the first place” at the 27th annual ceremony.

He appeared gobsmacked on stage, telling audiences: “I’m gonna be completely honest, I have nothing prepared.

“I couldn’t have done it without the rest of the cast, Jamie, Caitriona, Ciaran, Ken, Judi Dench.

The 11-year-old thanked his castmates and mum and dad (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“Thanks to my mum and dad for always being there and just letting me go down this path in the first place.

He added: “Thanks to my little sister and my little brother Jonah, they’ve actually been getting into acting as well – copycats.”

Hill was presented the award by last year’s winner, nine-year-old Alan Kim, who said that growing up in the industry was ‘no picnic’ (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The youngster also singled out director Kenneth Branagh for specific thanks, saying: “I love you so much thank you for choosing me.”

Hill was presented the award by last year’s winner, nine-year-old Alan Kim, who said that growing up in the industry was “no picnic”.

