Brit Award-nominated composer confirmed for Jodie Comer’s West End debut

Jodie Comer

Brit Award-nominated singer Self Esteem has been announced as the composer for Prime Facie, the theatre show in which Jodie Comer will make her West End debut.

The singer, whose real name is Rebecca Lucy Taylor, was previously one half of Sheffield-based indie duo Slow Club but went solo in 2017 to pursue a more pop sound.

She is nominated for best new artist at Tuesday night’s Brit Awards at London’s O2 Arena, alongside Little Simz, Joy Crookes, Griff and Central Cee.

The coolest thing I’ve ever done is no longer a secret!!!! I’m composing the music for this astonishing play starring the MVP and an unreal creative team!!! https://t.co/JXWRaqp7bE — Rebecca Lucy Taylor (@SELFESTEEM___) February 7, 2022

Killing Eve star Comer will play Tessa in Prima Facie, a one-person play by Suzie Miller, portraying a brilliant barrister who has progressed from her working class origins to the top of the profession.

However, an unexpected event forces her to “confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge”.

Taylor said on Twitter: “The coolest thing I’ve ever done is no longer a secret!!!! I’m composing the music for this astonishing play starring the MVP and an unreal creative team!!!”

Comer added: “I am such a huge fan of Rebecca and everything she stands for – her voice, her words and her honesty.

“I can’t think of a more perfect person to compose the music for our production.”