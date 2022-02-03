Kenneth Branagh: Bafta nominations for Belfast are an amazing tribute

Sir Kenneth Branagh

Sir Kenneth Branagh has hailed the six Bafta nominations for his film Belfast as “an amazing tribute to a remarkable part of the world”.

The coming-of-age film is set during the Troubles in Northern Ireland and partly based on his own childhood experiences.

Its nominations include best film, outstanding British film and original screenplay, with actress Caitriona Balfe nominated in the supporting actress category.

Sir Kenneth said: “Bafta’s recognition for Belfast is an amazing tribute to a remarkable part of the world.

“This news on top of the incredible box office support from UK cinema audiences is truly fantastic. We are humbly and delightfully gobsmacked!”

Producers Iain Canning and Emile Sherman from See-Saw Films, one of the production companies behind The Power Of The Dog, celebrated the Western’s eight nominations.

They said: “We are incredibly grateful for today’s Bafta nominations, and thrilled that The Power Of The Dog is connecting with audiences as well as our community of filmmakers around the world.

“Working with (director) Jane Campion is inspirational. Her storytelling feels so vital and in The Power Of The Dog she has created a bold new take on classic cinema.

“We are also grateful for the nuanced and engrossing performances by Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons which elevate every scene, as do all our incredible crew, including extraordinary cinematographer Ari Wegner.”

Coda star Troy Kotsur, who was nominated in the Bafta supporting actor category for the film, said: “I have been an actor for over 30 years, and to receive this recognition after all of the work I’ve put into my craft is astounding.

“I am so grateful to our director Sian Heder for the opportunity to be a part of this ground-breaking film, and to my talented on-screen family for making every day of work a true joy.

“It means everything to me to see how the film has continued to resonate with those who watch it, and I am so appreciative of the support we’ve received from Apple TV+.

“I’m truly thankful to the Bafta membership for this nomination. To be recognised alongside my fellow peers is humbling.”

Thrilled to get two nominations for #lastnightinsoho at the 2022 EE @BAFTA awards; 'Outstanding British Film' and 'Best Sound'. Neither would be possible without the incredible efforts of an outstanding cast and crew, who we owe everything too. Thanks to all who voted for us. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/cneYvxaorB — edgarwright (@edgarwright) February 3, 2022

Film-maker Edgar Wright praised the cast and crew of Last Night In Soho, his psychological horror starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith.

In a tweet, he said of its two nominations for Outstanding British Film and Best Sound: “Neither would be possible without the incredible efforts of an outstanding cast and crew, who we owe everything too. Thanks to all who voted for us.

“And a special shout out to the Sound Team on #LastNightInSoho led by my longtime colleagues: Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Dan Morgan. The long hours paid off. I’m so proud of you.”

The British Film Institute (BFI) marked the success of films it backed during development, including After Love from writer and director Aleem Khan.

Mia Bays, director of the BFI Film Fund, said: “We send our congratulations to all today’s 2022 Bafta nominees, but we are feeling especially proud of the brilliant BFI-backed titles that have been recognised today.

“The recognition of films that offer fresh perspectives and rarely-seen representations show the industry is not just embracing but celebrating difference.

“We’re thrilled for the filmmaking teams – the nominations are thoroughly deserved.