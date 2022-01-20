Rupert Grint reveals whether he would reprise Harry Potter role

'I can't really think of a reason not to really.'

Good news Harry Potter fans, Rupert Grint tells @RichardAArnold that he would like to reprise his role as Ron Weasley.

— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 20, 2022