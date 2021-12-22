Mariah Carey tops poll of nation’s favourite Christmas songs

Mariah Carey wearing sunglasses and a green dress and smiling.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You has topped a poll to find the UK’s favourite Christmas song.

The festive classic defeated The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s Fairytale Of New York and Wham’s Last Christmas in a poll of Magic Radio listeners.

The radio station asked listeners to vote for their favourite track as their Christmas truck toured regions across the UK, including Sheffield, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Members of the public who visited the truck had to vote for their favourite festive song, with All I Want For Christmas Is You securing first place in all cities visited.

Overall, the hit received 33% of the votes cast, with Fairytale Of New York coming in second place with 12% of the votes, and Last Christmas scoring eight per cent.

Magic Radio Christmas song poll (Magic Radio)

Magic Radio has also asked guests what their favourite Christmas tunes are, and Kian Egan from Westlife picked Carey’s song.

He said: “So I’m going to go with one that I thought Mark [Feehily] might have picked actually, Mariah Carey, All I Want For Christmas, because it’s just a classic and you know, I don’t think we’ll ever have a Christmas without this song in our lifetimes.

“And obviously we love Mariah, we got to work with her a long, long time ago now.”

Kian Egan (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Ed Sheeran picked Fairytale Of New York because he loves “a cheery Christmas song”.

He added: “What I love about Fairytale Of New York is it still makes people dance and feel happy, but it’s actually quite a miserable song.