Katie Price handed suspended sentence and driving ban over drink-drive crash

Katie Price court case

Katie Price has been handed a 16-week suspended jail sentence for drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance following a crash near her home in Sussex.

The former glamour model, 43, was also banned from driving for two years over the collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green on September 28.

She was driving to visit a nearby friend when the crash occurred at around 6.20am, Crawley Magistrates’ Court heard previously.

Katie Price admitted driving offences (Ian West/PA)

Following the collision, she told police: “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all”.

Price was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital.

The court heard a drugs wipe gave a positive reading for cocaine and a roadside breath test was positive for alcohol.

An image shared by police from the scene showed a car flipped on its side.

Katie Price bends to pick something up as she arrives at court (Ian West/PA)

Price admitted the offences at a previous hearing at the same court on September 29.