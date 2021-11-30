Adele announces big performing news for 2022

Adele

Adele has announced a Las Vegas residency for 2022.

The singer, who released her fourth album 30 in early November, will perform a run of weekend shows at The Colosseum theatre at Caesars Palace.

The performances are listed as starting on January 21 and will run until April 16.

She follows in the footsteps of other famous faces including Celine Dion, Sir Elton John, Usher and Sir Rod Stewart, who have all performed at the venue.

Last week, the 33-year-old singer earned the fastest-selling album of 2021 in the first week of its release and is on course for a second week at the top of the charts, according to the Official UK Charts Company.

The Easy On Me singer, who now lives in Los Angeles, recently returned home to film An Audience With Adele, which was recorded at the London Palladium and aired on ITV this month.

It was recorded in front of an A-list audience, with guests including Dame Emma Thompson, Jodie Comer, Samuel L Jackson, Years And Years star Olly Alexander and Boy George.

During the TV special, she performed songs from her new album, as well as older tracks and also answered questions from famous fans.

It followed her sit-down with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey for a two-hour special, which was broadcast on American network CBS the week before.

The special was comprised of an exclusive interview as well as a pre-recorded live performance.