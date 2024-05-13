Ellen DeGeneres to return with Netflix special: Yes, I’m going to talk about it

Ellen DeGeneres will return to Netflix for her final stand-up special.

The US comedian stepped down from The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2022 after allegations of a toxic workplace environment.

The 66-year-old previously apologised to staff after an internal review found “deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management”, but denied this was the reason for her exit.

On Monday, DeGeneres announced she is set to return with her final TV comedy special, appearing to suggest it will feature her departure from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which she had hosted since 2003.

“Here we go!,” DeGeneres said, sharing the news on Instagram.

“To answer the questions everyone is asking me – Yes, I’m going to talk about it.

“Yes this is my last special.

“Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life,” referencing her wife of 16 years.

The special will mark her second for Netflix, following her 2018 special titled Relatable.