Caroline Flack told she may be bipolar shortly before her death, mother says

Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack was told she may be bipolar in the weeks before her death, her mother has said.

The TV presenter took her own life in February 2020 aged 40 after being told she was going to be prosecuted for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, a coroner ruled.

Flack, who had battled mental health problems, visited a doctor in the weeks before she was found dead and it was suspected she may be bipolar, according to Christine Flack.

Caroline Flack’s mother has revealed her daughter was told she may be bipolar (Ian West/PA)

The grieving mother said she hopes her daughter’s memory is not defined by her final months.

She told The Sun newspaper: “It’s so important to me that Carrie is not tainted by those last few months of her life. It’s tragic. I hate the memory of my daughter to be a negative one because she wasn’t negative.

“She always saw the positive in something. She was so fun, so kind, so funny, so loving; she always tried to be a good role model for young women especially – I want her to be remembered for these things.

“Carrie suffered for a long while, but never showed it because her outgoing personality covered everything. Mainly she was happy, and funny and brilliant. She just had these terrific down times – and not many people saw those down times.”

Christine, 71, previously criticised social media companies for failing to protect her daughter from abuse on their platforms.

Flack, known for her TV work on shows including Love Island and X Factor, was found dead at her home in Stoke Newington, north-east London, on February 15 2020.

A coroner ruled she took her own life after learning prosecutors were going to press ahead with an assault charge over an incident with boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Flack’s death prompted an outpouring of sorrow from celebrity friends, colleagues and fans, who referenced one of the former Strictly winner’s social media posts in which she urged people to “be kind”.

Her death came after those of other stars connected to ITV reality show Love Island.

Contestant Mike Thalassitis, 26, took his own life in March 2019 and former star Sophie Gradon, 32, in June 2018.