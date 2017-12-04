Menu

Advertising

Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold talks about breast cancer battle

Showbiz | Published:

She was awarded a CBE in 2016 for her services to entrepreneurship, women in business and social enterprise.

Jacqueline Gold after receiving her CBE at Windsor Castle (PA/Steve Parsons)

Lingerie tycoon Jacqueline Gold said having cancer has “changed her life for the better” as she revealed her battle with breast cancer for the first time.

The boss of Ann Summers, the chain of shops which sells lingerie and sex toys, said during an interview with Hello! that she was diagnosed in October last year.

Jacqueline Gold in this week's Hello!
Jacqueline Gold in this week’s Hello!

She said: “In a perverse way, I feel that having cancer has given me an opportunity and whilst I would in no way want it again, it has changed my life for the better.”

The businesswoman is married to mortgage broker Dan Cunningham, 40, and the pair have an eight-year-old daughter, Scarlett.

Investiture At Windsor Castle
Jacqueline Gold is made a CBE by the Princess Royal during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (PA)

“I didn’t want sympathy or for anyone to treat me differently, because I felt that, if they did, it would affect my recovery,” she explained.

She underwent 30 chemotherapy sessions and had a lumpectomy, which Cancer Research UK says involves a surgeon “removing the area of cancer and some of the surrounding breast tissue. They leave behind as much normal breast tissue as possible”.

Advertising

Cosmopolitan Ultimate Women Awards – London
Jacqueline Gold arriving for the Cosmopolitan Ultimate Women Awards at Banqueting House, Whitehall, London (PA)

She said: “It’s hard for a woman to look in the mirror and see herself bald.”

Gold is now following a healthier diet, doing yoga and morning exercise to “build up her strength”.

According to Hello!, she was told the cancer was gone in April this year, but she will not receive an all-clear for another two years.

Advertising

The latest cover of Hello!
The latest cover of Hello!

In 2016 Gold – reportedly one of the UK’s richest women – was awarded a CBE from the Princess Royal for her services to entrepreneurship, women in business and social enterprise.

Read the full story in this week’s Hello!

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News