25 of the best bands and solo artists from the West Midlands - who is your favourite?

Now is your chance to vote on the best ones to compile a top ten, with 25 helpful suggestions listed below in no particular order. Between them they have sold millions of records which are heard all over the world and many have influenced not only musical tastes, but often that of fashion and sometimes complete trends throughout the 1970s to the present day.

What do you think? Have we missed any essentials out? Please let us know your top five best or most influential acts – bands or singers – that have come out the West Midlands and we will collate a definitive list.

So here, again in no particular order, are our 25 picks.

UB40 – Formed in Birmingham in 1978, the band has sold more than 70 million records worldwide and had 50 songs in the UK charts as well as two number ones in the USA.

Ali Campbell during the unveiling of a stone to honour UB40 at the Music Walk of Fame on Camden High Street, London last year.

The Move – Scored nine top 20 UK singles after forming in 1965, all written by Roy Wood who three years later would go on to sing lead vocals. Wood would go onto co-found ELO in 1970 and later Wizzard.

Roy Wood

ELO – After Wood's departure in 1972, the Electric Light Orchestra would go on to worldwide fame with the three original members all from Birmingham – Wood, Jeff Lynne and Bev Bevan – being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Jeff Lynne playing with ELO

Slade - Formed in Wolverhampton in 1966 with flamboyant lead singer Noddy Holder coming from Walsall, the band have sold over 50m records worldwide, with 'Merry Christmas Everybody' being a festive staple.

A picture of Slade taken at the Melody Maker awards in London in 1973

The Wonder Stuff – The original line up of the band under lead singer Miles Hunt released four albums and nearly 20 singles and EPs, enjoying considerable chart and live success in the UK and being part of a Stourbridge scene which included....

The Wonderstuff performing in Birmingham

Ned's Atomic Dustbin – The band took their name from an episode of radio comedy programme The Goon Show and were formed in Stourbridge in 1987, scoring two top 20 hits into the nineties and having a legion of fans. They played a gig at The Halls in December last year.

Ned's Atomic Dustbin perform in Stourbridge. Photo: Dave Cox

Toyah – The now 65-year-old from Kings Heath was influential in the 1980s and has had eight top 40 singles and released 20 albums as well as appearing in over 40 stage plays and ten films.

Toyah

Duran Duran – If Toyah was successful in the 1980s, Duran Duran were one of the bands who defined the decade after forming in Birmingham in 1978. They have enjoyed worldwide success with in excess of 100 million records sold and they still continue to perform extensively today.