Black Country Communion set to release new album - six years after previous record

Supergroup Black Country Communion is set to release its fifth album.

Black Country Communion
Black Country Communion

The band, which includes Cannock-born bass player and singer Glenn Hughes and Dudley drummer Jason Bonham, has been recording tracks in the United States.

The 71-year-old singer said BCC was hoping to play some live shows next year to support the album after its release. Black Country Communion, which also includes guitarist Joe Bonamassa and keyboardist Derek Sherinian, originally formed in Los Angeles in 2009. Previous album BCCIV was released six years ago.

Joe Bonamassa says he is looking forward to performing with Black Country Communion again.

“I’d like to do some live shows with them next year. I think it would be really fun. Scheduling is the hardest thing, because of what everybody’s got coming up,” he said.

The band, which last performed together in February 2018, will be paying on next year’s Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea cruise, sailing from Miami, Florida to Cozumel, Mexico from March 18-22.

The new album is being overseen by producer Kevin Shirley.

Glenn Hughes is playing a concert in the Black Country this autumn. He will be appearing at KK’s Steel Mill Wolverhampton on October 21 as part of a UK tour performing classic Deep Purple songs.

