Strictly and Slipknot fans set to descend on Wolverhampton as Halls announce new shows

Strictly The Professions will be dancing in Wolverhampton next year

Rock fans will be in heaven when Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor comes to town in November and Strictly Come Dancing lovers will delighted to get the chance to see The Professionals in May next year.

Singer, film star, author and philanthropist Corey Taylor has sold tens of millions of records fronting Slipknot and Stone Sour.

A spokesman for the Halls said: "Uncompromising, unfiltered, and undeniable in any arena, Corey Taylor continues to impact culture as the frontman for both Grammy Award-winning multi-Platinum juggernaut Slipknot and Platinum rock force Stone Sour.

"Impacting generations of fans and peers alike, his voice has rallied millions of fans across the globe."

Corey Taylor is coming to The Halls

Corey Taylor will be performing at The Halls on November 9.

Strictly Come Dancing is one of the UK's most popular television shows attracting millions of viewers every week. Strictly Live - The Professionals will give fans the chance to see the dancers up close.

A Halls spokesman said: "Join a dazzling dozen of the world’s best professional dancers as they take to the road next year for the 2024 official Strictly The Professionals UK Tour.

"This exhilarating show will showcase the exceptional talent of 12 of TV’s beloved professional dancers, supported by incredible singers and a live band, all performed within the wonderful world of glamour and sparkle that fans know and love from the smash hit series."