Sound of the 60s will be heard in Sutton Coldfield

By Matthew Panter

A celebration of 1960s music is on its way to Sutton Coldfield this May as part of a UK tour.

The Counterfeit 60s
The Counterfeit Sixties will celebrate the work of over 25 bands of the era on Saturday, May 14 at Sutton Coldfield Town Hall.

Tickets at £19.50 (£18.50 concessions) are available via the Town Hall Box office or website.

The band’s set and production celebrates everything of the period, from the clothes that were worn, to flashbacks from television history, programmes, adverts and footage from the original bands.

The fantastic music of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Dave Clark Five, The Kinks and The Monkees – to name but a few – are all recreated in a stunning show.

The band members have performed their unique tribute shows all over the UK and abroad and have a wide range of experience in that field. The members of the band have individually worked with notable sixties’ artists such as The Searchers, The Ivy League, The Fortunes, The Tremeloes and many more.

Box office can be contacted on 0121 296 9543 or suttoncoldfieldtownhall.com

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

