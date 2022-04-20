Alveley Village Band returning to its roots for concert

Alveley villagers enjoy the band

Now under the directorship of Garry Bailey, the Alveley Village Band will perform work from Queen through to James Bond, at Bridgnorth's Castle Garden Bandstand, on Saturday July 2.

Formed by the late Colin Jones MBE over 30 years ago, the band once boasted 90 members - most living in the village.

At one point they were regularly joined by members of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra for rehearsals and concerts, including composer in residence Judith Weir who wrote a piece of music for them.

Founder Colin Jones MBE

They band was known for accommodating all members of the community, from accomplished musicians to 72-year-olds and even heavy metal guitarists.

Now 30-strong, the band struggled to keep its existence because of lockdown but is once more thriving under the new director.

Mr Bailey said: "We have someone new coming through the doors at each rehearsal. I'm very fortunate to be able to work with some very good musicians and the band is a great leveller.

Poster for Alveley Village Band event

"The more experienced players help those who are either just starting their musical journey or are perhaps picking up an instrument after many years of not playing.

"This is still the same ethos of the band than Colin formed 31 years ago."

The band has a full schedule this summer but playing at The Castle Gardens is seen as one of its highlights.