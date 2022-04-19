New exhibition celebrates Black Country's diverse music scene

Goldie in his Sun Street Studio in Wolverhampton in 1987

After the success of British Art Show 9, the gallery is chiming in with the cultural activities around the Commonwealth Games taking place in Birmingham and the West Midlands this summer with a new exhibition called Black Country Beats.

The exhibition celebrates the diverse musical genres that emerged from the Black Country between the 1970s and 2000s.

It spotlights a selection of iconic artists whose styles were influenced by the unique heritage of the region and by the social and political change that happened here during their formative years.

One of the exhibits will show Beverley Knight performing at Wolverhampton Civic Hall in 2006

The show starts with titans Slade, who rose to fame in the early 70s, swapping their bovver boots and braces image for long hair, platforms and satin.

It then features three stars from the Black Country; R&B soul superstar Beverley Knight, music producer, DJ and visual artist Goldie and legendary singer, songwriter and musician Robert Plant.

The exhibition goes on to chart the emergence of the Black Country’s reggae and sound system culture.

Bands from Wolverhampton such as Weapon of Peace, Capital Letters and solo artists like Macka B and Aisha contributed to the creation of a British version of reggae and ska and paved the way for future generations.

Black Country Beats also showcases cult Black Country bands who enjoyed fame in the 90s such as Ned’s Atomic Dustbin, The Wonder Stuff, Pop Will Eat Itself, the Mighty Lemon Drops and chart-topping bands Babylon Zoo and Cornershop.

It finishes by highlighting the rise of bhangra music in Wolverhampton with the bands such as the Sahotas. The bhangra display has been curated by award-winning Wolverhampton artist, producer and presenter Dawinder Bansal.

A call-out for memorabilia has brought in hundreds of items from local fans and musicians, including Jim Lea of Slade and Macka B.

The exhibition also features an interactive map of the Black Country’s many music venues past and present, along with an illustrated timeline of Wolverhampton’s legendary Civic Halls.

Wolverhampton Council director of communications and visitor experience, Ian Fegan, said: "The Black Country is a cultural hive for activities.

"This exhibition, along with the newly refurbished gallery and new eatery Glaze, Commonwealth Games time trails in Wolverhampton and the development of the Civic Halls means there is something for everyone in the city to enjoy.

"We hope that Black Country Beats will act as a catalyst for discussion, inviting people to reminisce about venues and concerts that took place throughout the region and share their stories through this interactive, music spectacular."