'A real honour': Liam Payne to captain England at Soccer Aid match

The singer, a Wolves fan, today spoke of his joy at being given the armband.

Liam, 28, who grew up in Wolverhampton and attended St Peter's Collegiate School, said: "It doesn't get much better than captaining England in Soccer Aid.

"I can't believe I get to run out onto the pitch with some of my heroes all while raising money for such a great cause. To be given the captain's armband is a real honour and I'm determined to lead us to victory."

Robbie Williams will also perform his hit Angels for 60,000 fans at half-time when Soccer Aid, the world's biggest celebrity football match, returns in June.

Since its creation in 2006 Soccer Aid has raised more than £60 million for the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef), which helps to provide aid to children worldwide.

The match between England and the Soccer Aid World XI will feature a variety of recognisable faces including debuts from Alex Brooker, Lucien Laviscount and Arsene Wenger.

It will also see the return of Usain Bolt as captain of Soccer Aid World XI FC, with the Jamaican returning to London 10 years on from his gold medal wins at London 2012.

Martin Compston, Mo Gilligan, Harry Redknapp, Gary Neville, Fara Williams, Chunkz and Dermot O'Leary will also make their return to the pitch.

Maya Jama and Alex Scott will once again present the charity match, which will take place at the London Stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford.

During half-time Soccer Aid co-creator Williams, 48, will perform his 1997 hit ballad Angels.

He said: "I already know that it is going to be one of the most special nights of my career – and I want as many of you as possible to be part of it. Tickets are selling fast, so I would urge people to snap them up while they are still available."

TV personality and comedian Brooker will be the first physically disabled Soccer Aid player. Speaking ahead of the match Brooker said: "I'm so excited to be a part of Soccer Aid for Unicef. I've watched it for years and I'm proud that I will be the first physically disabled person to play in the match.

"When I was a baby, my parents didn't even know if I'd end up being able to walk, so to be involved in something like this is special. I should add that I'm right footed and don't have a right foot, so I'm not gonna be a game changer! But I just can't wait to be involved."

Wenger, 72, will manage Soccer Aid World XI FC, as Redknapp, 75, moves over to manage the Three Lions, taking last year's star player Tom Grennan with him.

Comedian Lee Mack, 53, is making his return to the pitch after scoring the final goal of the 2021 Soccer Aid match, securing a 3-0 win for the World XI team.

Soccer Aid 2022 will take place at The London Stadium on June 12.