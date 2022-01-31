Notification Settings

Pellow Talk for fans as Marti heads for Midlands

By Andy RichardsonPublished:

Heart-throb Marti Pellow will visit Telford, Walsall and Stourbridge this autumn as part of an up-close-and-personal tour.

Marti Pellow

The singer, who shipped millions of records with Wet Wet Wet before conquering London's West End and New York's Broadway, is planning an intimate tour called Pellow Talk.

He'll be telling stories about his career in a show that is peppered with music.

The star will feature at Telford Oakengates Theatre on September 30, Stourbridge Town Hall on October 2 and Walsall's Art Centre on October 27. Meet and greet packages for most venues on his 39-date tour sold out in minutes.

The singer said he was looking forward to his Pellow Talk concerts.

Marti said: "The fans have never seen me like this before. They’ve never been this close.

"I’m inviting them to spend an intimate evening with me. Think of it as coming back to my place for a night of stories and songs.

"Pellow Talk is a chance to learn all about me, not just as a singer and songwriter with Wet Wet Wet, but as a boy and a man. It’s a chance to understand the DNA of the hits that we’ve listened to and loved over the years.

"The evening will be wrapped in music, from songs you know to ones you’ll get to know. There’ll be laughter as we travel from the banks of the River Clyde to the top of the charts, then onto Broadway and beyond."

The star will be revealing more about the tour later in the year, but added: "There’ll be no mask and no character. This is me, Marti, stepping out of the shadows, speaking directly to the fans. The invitation is there. I hope they come and spend some time with me. Enough living has been done for a life to unfold. Enough years have passed for a story to be told."

Tickets are available from the venues.

By Andy Richardson

By Andy Richardson

