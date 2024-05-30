Become a chocolatier in 'inresistibly sweet' competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Chocolate Treasures, an independent chocolatier and sweet shop, on Hednesford Road, Cannock, has launched a competition to design and create your own luxurious chocolate bar.

The competition will see kids design their own luxury chocolate bar – with the tastiest creation being made in real life and sold to the public at their shop in Heath Hayes.

The competition is open to primary school-aged children, with parents asked to pop into the store to collect their forms to make their wackiest creations!

Dan Ball, the owner of Chocolate Treasures, said: "We are running a chocolate bar-making competition where primary school children can create their own chocolate bar with us making it into a reality.

"So far we have had all sorts, popping candy, jelly beans, biscuits of all sorts, so whatever it is that you think you might want to see in a chocolate bar, just go with it, be as creative as you want to be."

The competition will see hundreds of wacky and wild chocolate ideas submitted, with over 14 schools taking part

The competition started on May 24 and will run until June 7, with all children of primary school age invited to have a go at being a chocolatier.

Daniel continued: "If you want to get involved and give it a go you can find the form on Google, or alternatively by going on the Facebook page where you can download and print the form and fill it in.

"Once it is filled in you can drop into the store here and if you are part of a Primary School that is taking part you can hand it in to the school that the form came from."

Around 14 primary schools in the area have also taken the chance to get involved in the competition, giving their pupils the chance to make their own wild creations.

The final date for submissions to the competition will be June 7, with the winner being announced a week later, where they will be able to see their own chocolate bar sold in the store, and also win a £50 voucher for Chocolate Treasures.

More information on the competition can be found on the groups website.