'I like how barbecues bring people together': We grill Wolverhampton folk ahead of National BBQ Week

All across the country, people will have the opportunity to celebrate the 28th National BBQ Week, a week-long celebration from Monday, June 3 until Sunday, June 9 of the art of cooking meat and more over charcoal, wood and gas and eating outdoors.

The barbecue has become the most popular summer home leisure activity, with three out of four households owning some type of barbecue grill, and there were close to 65 million barbecues in 2023, including 11 million during the extended early May Bank Holiday and the coronation of King Charles III.

The market for barbecues was worth £1.9 billion last year, up from £150 million back in 1997, and families spend on average around £40 on food and drink for a family and friends barbecue.

Over the coming summer there will be plenty of opportunities for people to come together and take part in a barbecue with friends and family.

In Wolverhampton on a Tuesday afternoon, the weather outside was rainy and not at all barbecue weather, but there were still people inside the Mander Centre who were looking forward to going to or doing a barbecue, while there were also people not so keen on the idea.

For both Sam Vickers and her mother Carole Vickers who were out in the city centre from Bushbury, it was a week they weren't planning to do anything for as they said they didn't like barbecued food.