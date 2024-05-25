Inside the newest sandwich shop offering a 'posher Subway experience'

Philling's Bespoke Sandwiches in Bewdley has being working since the start of May to provide residents, shoppers, business owners and visitors alike with fresh sandwiches and putting a local touch on the types of sandwiches available at Subway.

Anyone who has bought a six inch or footlong sandwich from Subway will know that there is a plethora of options, from the iconic Meatball Marinara to meaty options such as Chicken and Bacon and the Italian BMT.

What owner Phill Bennett said he has set out to do at his shop on Load Street is to provide a more personal experience for customers, following the same principle of the chain, but calling it a posher Subway.

Phill Bennett works to provide a customer with their order

He said the idea for the shop had come while he was getting a hair cut and over heard people complaining about the sandwiches they'd bought.

He said: "I was in the barbers Outlaws and Kings across the road having my hair cut, which I've had for around three years, and they'd ordered in a Subway sandwich and found it was all wrong and had cost more than £20.

"They were arguing with each other about it and the owner Scott turned to me and said I should open a sandwich shop, as I run a business called Footprint Catering, which is a bespoke company providing fine dining, buffets, delivered food services and the like.