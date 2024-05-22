'I bought my wife a cafe while I was on a stag do - we wouldn't change it for the world'

Scot and Lia Griffiths, proud owners of the Penguin Cafe on Lichfield Road, Wednesfield, celebrated their one-year business anniversary on May 4 – the same day as their six-year wedding anniversary.

It was a funny story as to how it came about, Scot said.

"Ever since the day we met she has told me she wanted her own cafe," said the 43-year-old.

"I was on my best mate's stag do in Portugal and was chilling by the pool, looking through Facebook, and I came across the cafe. I saw it was being sold, and the deeper I looked into it, I realised it was my cousin's best mate who was selling it.

"I messaged him, and he asked my cousin if I was serious about wanting to buy this cafe, and my cousin said 'knowing Scot, he probably is'. We got it sorted and the rest is history."