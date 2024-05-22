Express & Star
Close

'I bought my wife a cafe while I was on a stag do - we wouldn't change it for the world'

A man who bought his wife her dream cafe as an anniversary present said he did so while he was on a stag do abroad.

Plus
Published
Lia and Scot Griffiths have been running The Penguin Cafe in Wednesfield for a year on May 4, the same day as their wedding anniversary.

Scot and Lia Griffiths, proud owners of the Penguin Cafe on Lichfield Road, Wednesfield, celebrated their one-year business anniversary on May 4 – the same day as their six-year wedding anniversary.

It was a funny story as to how it came about, Scot said.

"Ever since the day we met she has told me she wanted her own cafe," said the 43-year-old.

"I was on my best mate's stag do in Portugal and was chilling by the pool, looking through Facebook, and I came across the cafe. I saw it was being sold, and the deeper I looked into it, I realised it was my cousin's best mate who was selling it.

"I messaged him, and he asked my cousin if I was serious about wanting to buy this cafe, and my cousin said 'knowing Scot, he probably is'. We got it sorted and the rest is history."

Lia and Scot Griffiths have been running The Penguin Cafe in Wednesfield for a year on May 4, the same day as their wedding anniversary.
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular