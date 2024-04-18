Big restaurant name on way to city centre

The agreement by Lichfield District Council will lead to The Botanist opening at the site formerly occupied by Debenhams in Three Spires shopping centre, Lichfield.

It comes as a new cinema, operated by Everyman, will also soon become an integral part of the shopping centre.

The Botanist is a bar and restaurant famous for its botanical theme, with premises across the UK.

It marks the first stage in the wider development of the area of land bordering Birmingham Road to include a hotel, housing and the creation of a plaza, a landscaped area with bars and restaurants where people can relax and enjoy themselves.

This will begin with the demolition of the multi-storey car park, preparations for which will commence next month.

The leader of Lichfield District Council, Councillor Doug Pullen, said: “I am thrilled that The Botanist is coming to Lichfield.

"It is an excellent restaurant to sit alongside Everyman which we have confirmed as the cinema operator for the redeveloped building.

“These two acclaimed brands will ensure a first class experience for residents and visitors from further afield and draw other prestigious leisure and hospitality companies to the site.

“Investing to attract a brand is an established approach adopted across the country.

"As landlords we will support the fit out of the site.

"The development of the former Debenhams store represents more than just an investment though.

"It is a commitment to the long-term future of the district, to progression and taking full advantage of what Lichfield has to offer.”