Crooked House owners' plan to rebuild the pub on new site met with opposition and called 'utterly laughable'

The idea was floated in response to South Staffordshire Council serving an enforcement notice ordering owners ATE Farms to rebuild the building in Himley to the state it was in prior to a fire which destroyed it last August.

It was demolished a couple of days later in a move which was deemed 'unlawful' by the authority.

The owners have appealed the notice and a document setting out their grounds of appeal revealed their intention to rebuild the pub on other land they own along with other development to 'increase footfall'.

The Crooked House after the fire and before its demolition

"The proposal locates a newly constructed Crooked House pub along with appropriate parking and landscaping further north off Crooked House Lane and as near to the highway junction with the Himley Road as would allow," the document said.

The demolition of the wonky pub sparked a huge uprising by campaigners calling for it to be rebuilt 'brick by brick'.

People have been having their say in response to the owners' plans, on social media.