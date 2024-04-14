Express & Star
30 of the Black Country's best curry houses according to our readers

Whether it's a family meal out or a curry and pint with the lads, we all love an Indian feast – with plenty of poppadoms.

By Lauren Hill
Published

The culture of this staple dish began to take shape in Birmingham as early as the 1950s – where many of us tried curry for the first time. Imagine that.

Now, we ask Express & Star readers where their favourite local spot is for an indescribable Indian feast – and the people have spoken.

From melt in the mouth meat and soft, freshly baked naan to good value for money and excellent customer service, our readers have given a special shout out to the Indian restaurants with a curry worth crying out about.

In no particular order, here are 30 of the best curry houses in Wolverhampton, the Black Country and Staffordshire according to... well, you!

  • Yew Tree, Pool Street, Wolverhampton

  • Orange Tree, Ward Street, Wolverhampton

  • Wombourne Tandoori, High Street, Wombourne

  • The Vine, High Street, Wombourne

  • Jubilee House, Off Forge Road, Willenhall

  • Parkfield Central Bar, Martin Street, Wolverhampton

  • The Lounge, Market Place, Tipton

  • Gurkha, Wood Green Road, Kingswinford

  • The Railway Inn, Bromford Lane, West Bromwich

  • The Mountain, Queen Street, Wolverhampton

  • The Sow, Hill Top, West Bromwich

  • Shabab, Mill Street, Cannock

  • Shimla, Stafford Road, Oxley

  • Abdul's Balti House, Bloxwich Road, Walsall

  • Mirchi, Turnberry Road, Bloxwich

  • Cherrywood, Graingers Lane, Cradley Heath

  • The Angel Inn, Bilston Road, Ettingshall

  • Bollywood Tadka, Pelsall Lane, Rushall

  • Spices, Dudley Street, Sedgley

  • The Builder's Arms, Derry Street, Wolverhampton

  • Vakas Balti, Windmill Hill, Halesowen

  • The Rowley Village, Portway Road, Rowley Regis

  • Aroma, High Street, Albrighton

  • Streetly Balti, Chester Road, Streetly

  • The New Hen and Chickens, Hill Top, West Bromwich

  • Basmati, Birmingham Road, Birmingham

  • Chutney, Castle Street, Bilston

  • Uday's, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton

  • Golden Moments, Ablewell Street, Walsall

  • The Three Crowns, Dovedale Road, Wolverhampton

