30 of the Black Country's best curry houses according to our readers

The culture of this staple dish began to take shape in Birmingham as early as the 1950s – where many of us tried curry for the first time. Imagine that.

Now, we ask Express & Star readers where their favourite local spot is for an indescribable Indian feast – and the people have spoken.

From melt in the mouth meat and soft, freshly baked naan to good value for money and excellent customer service, our readers have given a special shout out to the Indian restaurants with a curry worth crying out about.

In no particular order, here are 30 of the best curry houses in Wolverhampton, the Black Country and Staffordshire according to... well, you!

Yew Tree, Pool Street, Wolverhampton

Orange Tree, Ward Street, Wolverhampton

Wombourne Tandoori, High Street, Wombourne

The Vine, High Street, Wombourne

Jubilee House, Off Forge Road, Willenhall

Parkfield Central Bar, Martin Street, Wolverhampton

The Lounge, Market Place, Tipton

Gurkha, Wood Green Road, Kingswinford

The Railway Inn, Bromford Lane, West Bromwich

The Mountain, Queen Street, Wolverhampton

The Sow, Hill Top, West Bromwich

Shabab, Mill Street, Cannock

Shimla, Stafford Road, Oxley

Abdul's Balti House, Bloxwich Road, Walsall

Mirchi, Turnberry Road, Bloxwich

Cherrywood, Graingers Lane, Cradley Heath

The Angel Inn, Bilston Road, Ettingshall

Bollywood Tadka, Pelsall Lane, Rushall

Spices, Dudley Street, Sedgley

The Builder's Arms, Derry Street, Wolverhampton

Vakas Balti, Windmill Hill, Halesowen

The Rowley Village, Portway Road, Rowley Regis

Aroma, High Street, Albrighton

Streetly Balti, Chester Road, Streetly

The New Hen and Chickens, Hill Top, West Bromwich

Basmati, Birmingham Road, Birmingham

Chutney, Castle Street, Bilston

Uday's, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton

Golden Moments, Ablewell Street, Walsall

The Three Crowns, Dovedale Road, Wolverhampton

Let us know what you think by commenting below, or emailing lauren.hill@jpress.co.uk.