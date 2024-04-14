30 of the Black Country's best curry houses according to our readers
Whether it's a family meal out or a curry and pint with the lads, we all love an Indian feast – with plenty of poppadoms.
The culture of this staple dish began to take shape in Birmingham as early as the 1950s – where many of us tried curry for the first time. Imagine that.
Now, we ask Express & Star readers where their favourite local spot is for an indescribable Indian feast – and the people have spoken.
From melt in the mouth meat and soft, freshly baked naan to good value for money and excellent customer service, our readers have given a special shout out to the Indian restaurants with a curry worth crying out about.
In no particular order, here are 30 of the best curry houses in Wolverhampton, the Black Country and Staffordshire according to... well, you!
Yew Tree, Pool Street, Wolverhampton
Orange Tree, Ward Street, Wolverhampton
Wombourne Tandoori, High Street, Wombourne
The Vine, High Street, Wombourne
Jubilee House, Off Forge Road, Willenhall
Parkfield Central Bar, Martin Street, Wolverhampton
The Lounge, Market Place, Tipton
Gurkha, Wood Green Road, Kingswinford
The Railway Inn, Bromford Lane, West Bromwich
The Mountain, Queen Street, Wolverhampton
The Sow, Hill Top, West Bromwich
Shabab, Mill Street, Cannock
Shimla, Stafford Road, Oxley
Abdul's Balti House, Bloxwich Road, Walsall
Mirchi, Turnberry Road, Bloxwich
Cherrywood, Graingers Lane, Cradley Heath
The Angel Inn, Bilston Road, Ettingshall
Bollywood Tadka, Pelsall Lane, Rushall
Spices, Dudley Street, Sedgley
The Builder's Arms, Derry Street, Wolverhampton
Vakas Balti, Windmill Hill, Halesowen
The Rowley Village, Portway Road, Rowley Regis
Aroma, High Street, Albrighton
Streetly Balti, Chester Road, Streetly
The New Hen and Chickens, Hill Top, West Bromwich
Basmati, Birmingham Road, Birmingham
Chutney, Castle Street, Bilston
Uday's, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton
Golden Moments, Ablewell Street, Walsall
The Three Crowns, Dovedale Road, Wolverhampton
