Inn with 'wide range' of beers receives pub of the year award for being 'consistently good'

The chairman of the Stourbridge and Halesowen branch, Tim Caldwell, presented the branch award to manager Ben Jeavons at the Robin Hood in Collis Street.

“The Robin Hood is one of the most consistently good pubs we have in our branch. It had a wide range of real ales to choose from and guest beers are quickly rotated showing good customer participation.

"Not very much had changed at the Robin Hood in recent years and with stability brings familiarity – as a branch we have all got used to it being here and it’s a reliable destination for a great pint," said Mr Caldwell

Mr Jeavons said; "The Robin Hood was bought in 2005 by local Black Country businessman David Jeavons and has remained in the family ever since. Dave and his wife Marj and their four children have all worked in the pub at various times."

A range of real ales, including those brewed within the Black Country, such as the iconic Bathams, are served.

Over the years, Ben has developed his skills as a master cellarman to ensure the ales are in pristine condition.

It is the second time that the Robin Hood has been awarded the branch award and it is now in the West Midlands round of judging for CAMRA's national award.

On May 8 the branch will be presenting its club of the year award to the Coombs Wood Sports and Social Club, Halesowen.